Cutting through the confusion of the GSEs' lending limits

By David Kitai
mpamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the month and a half since the GSEs announced a 7% cap on purchases of second home and investment property loans confusion still persists in the mortgage marketplace. We’ve seen somewhat uneven policy rollouts between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as mixed messaging on the timeframe of this limit and how these rules will be enforced. It’s a kind of big-picture limit that mortgage professionals aren’t used to, coming at a time when many are looking at these non-owner-occupied channels to fill out pipeline volume as refinances tail off. Answers remain unclear and only a few players are positioned to cut through the confusion.

BusinessSFGate

Mortgage rates fall back below 3%

After last week's slight increase, mortgage rates retreated, weighed down by waning consumer confidence and rising housing prices. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average declined to 2.95% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3% a week ago and 3.15% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has hovered below 3% for five of the past six weeks.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

The Great Mortgage Rate Rollercoaster Ride

Freddie Mac reports mortgage rates dipping again below the 3% mark, as the trend of inconsistency continues to rock the housing market. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021...
Credits & Loansaba.com

FHFA: Fannie, Freddie Sold More than 130,000 Nonperforming Loans Since 2014

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have sold 130,808 nonperforming loans as of Dec. 31, 2020, with a total unpaid balance of $24.5 billion, according to the Non-Performing Loan Sales Report released today by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. On average, the NPLs had a delinquency of 2.9 years and an average current loan-to-value ratio of 91%. Nearly half (43%) of the NPLs sold came from New Jersey, New York and Florida.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Average Rate for 30-Year Mortgage Dips Below 3 Percent – Yet Again

Mortgage rates continued to seesaw this past week, with the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipping just below 3%, Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows. More specifically, the average rate for a 30-year was 2.95%, down from 3% last week and down from 3.15% a year ago.
Real EstateInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Credit scores don’t predict mortgage default risk

During the 1990’s, just about everyone, everywhere in mortgage land bought into the powers of FICO scores. From policy makers to ratings agencies, they believed fervently in the accuracy of FICO in determining a borrower’s risk of default. It never mattered that the FICO formula was a more closely guarded...
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mortgage interest rates fall below 3% for first time in 2 weeks

Average mortgage rates dropped 0.7 points from last week to 2.95% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the week ending May 27, 2021, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. "Mortgage rates are down below three percent, continuing to offer many homeowners the potential to refinance and increase...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Applications in U.S. Dip in Late May

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending May 21, 2021,mortgage applications decreased 4.2 percent from one week earlier. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 4.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On...
Real Estatehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Manufactured Housing Loan Borrowers Face Higher Interest Rates, Risks, and Barriers to Credit, New CFPB Report Finds

Consumers tend to be rural and lower income, and those who do not own the underlying land have the greatest challenges. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published a report that provides new insights into manufactured housing financing, a vital source of lending for millions of manufactured housing homeowners. Manufactured housing is a small segment of the overall housing supply, but it is one of the most affordable types of housing available to low-income consumers and makes up 13% of the housing stock in small towns and rural America. Those low acquisition costs, however, often come coupled with higher interest rates and limited opportunity to refinance. Consumers who do not own the underlying land are more likely to see their homes depreciate and have fewer protections if they fall behind on payments. These factors combined can make this affordable housing a potentially risky avenue for homeownership. The CFPB’s report uses new information collected under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act to shed light on the experiences of these often-overlooked families.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Is Now A Good Time to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Refinancing your mortgage can lower your monthly mortgage payments, cut down the amount of time you need to pay, or even pull money out to pay down credit card debt or student loans via a cash-out refinance. With rates at record lows, roughly 18 million borrowers could potentially benefit from a new loan, according to real estate data firm Black Knight.
Real Estatempamag.com

PHH Mortgage reveals MSR purchase agreement with AmeriHome

AmeriHome Mortgage has agreed to sell a bulk of its mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) to PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of nonbank mortgage servicer and originator Ocwen Financial. Ocwen Financial announced Tuesday that PHH Mortgage reached an agreement with AmeriHome to purchase roughly $48 billion in bulk MSR portfolio, made up of approximately 178,000 mortgage loans sold to or securitized by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Real Estatempamag.com

Freddie Mac confirms new VP of multifamily securitization

Freddie Mac Multifamily has tapped company veteran Jason Griest (pictured) as vice president of multifamily securitization. The executive, according to the company’s announcement on Tuesday, will be in charge of leading the structuring team and overseeing the Multifamily loan pipeline and credit risk transfer executions (including K-Deals, SB-Deals, ML-Deals, Re-REMICs, and PC REMICs).
EconomyHousing Wire

CRT protects GSEs, taxpayers from unexpected disasters

After reading the recent report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency on the performance of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer programs, anyone unfamiliar with the purposes of CRT might understandably conclude that the GSEs vastly overpaid capital market investors and insurance providers to transfer credit risk off their books. After all, the FHFA reported that since 2013, the GSEs had paid approximately $15 billion in interest and premiums for their CRT coverage while receiving just $50 million in write downs or reimbursements.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes Advisor

How To Get a Mortgage As A Single Parent

Navigating life and money as a parent is tough enough when there are two adults involved. But there are undoubtedly extra financial challenges when parenting on your own, particularly if you want to own a home to help your family. While it may seem difficult as a single parent, it’s...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Forbearance Exits Slow as Requests For Re-Entries Rise

The share of mortgages in COVID-19-related forbearance plans continued to fall during the week ended May 16 – dropping to just 4.19% of all loans – but the pace of borrowers exiting forbearance plans has slowed, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey shows. The MBA...
Real EstateInman.com

Mortgage lending standards ease for refinances

Mortgage lenders continued to ease underwriting standards in April, but only for borrowers who were refinancing. For both homebuyers and homeowners seeking to refinance, credit still remains tighter than before the pandemic, which helped pushed average FICO scores on closed loans up by nearly 20 points last year. Mortgage lenders...