Cutting through the confusion of the GSEs' lending limits
In the month and a half since the GSEs announced a 7% cap on purchases of second home and investment property loans confusion still persists in the mortgage marketplace. We’ve seen somewhat uneven policy rollouts between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as mixed messaging on the timeframe of this limit and how these rules will be enforced. It’s a kind of big-picture limit that mortgage professionals aren’t used to, coming at a time when many are looking at these non-owner-occupied channels to fill out pipeline volume as refinances tail off. Answers remain unclear and only a few players are positioned to cut through the confusion.www.mpamag.com