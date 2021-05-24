High School Brawl Prompts Dayton Schools to Increase Security
Dayton, Ohio – Dayton Public Schools bolstered security last week after a large fight broke out in the afternoon on May 17 at Thurgood Marshall High School. According to Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, the fight was prompted by “something outside of school that happened over the weekend,” reports WHIO. That incident happened at a party the previous weekend involving a Dunbar High School student and Thurgood Marshall student, reports the Dayton Daily News.www.campussafetymagazine.com