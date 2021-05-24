Opinion: We’re wealthy and willing to pay higher taxes to make Connecticut a more equitable state
Over the past 15 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed and exacerbated Connecticut’s deep economic and racial inequalities. While the super-wealthy have prospered — with a soaring stock market and a once-in-a-generation real estate boom — middle-class and working-class families face the brink of desperation. Thousands across our state are grappling with unemployment, hunger, the lack of affordable health care, and the threat of eviction.www.courant.com