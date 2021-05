Resident Evil Village is a game carefully crafted to incentive multiple playthroughs. Recently, I even wrote about how it has the best replayability of the entire series. As I upgrade my arsenal and become more familiar with the different areas of the game, my desire to do it all over again even faster increases. If you're interested in attempting your own speedruns of Resident Evil Village, here are some handy cheat sheets for all the major puzzles in the game.