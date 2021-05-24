newsbreak-logo
Some Yakima Valley school districts look at a shorter summer break to limit learning loss

By ELLA FOSTER Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool calendars might look different for some Yakima Valley students in the future, with more breaks throughout the year and a shorter summer vacation. The Toppenish and Highland school districts have approved modified schedules for the 2021-22 school year that will shorten summer break but include additional breaks throughout the school year, to limit learning loss. The Yakima School District also is looking at changes to its school calendar in the future.

