Some Yakima Valley school districts look at a shorter summer break to limit learning loss

It was a trip so epic, it had to be taken on in two separate outings. Portland residents Ryan Hashagen and Heather Longfellow recently completed the second leg of a 42-mile journey down the Yakima River, completed in an old aluminum canoe. Last Memorial Day, the two put the canoe in at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park in Ellensburg and paddled their way all the way to Parker Dam. A couple weeks ago, the two completed the leg from Parker to the confluence of the Columbia River.