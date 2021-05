If you keep up to date with the latest Cryptocurrency news, then you might be aware that since the beginning of the year, we have seen a growing interest in Chia. A brand new coin that ‘farms’ using SSD storage rather than more conventional mainstream means such as graphics cards. Following its official launch earlier this month, Chia is being heavily pushed as a more ‘environmentally’ sound solution (as it requires considerably less power to operate than GPU-based coins). It would, however, appear that while true in certain aspects, this almost certainly doesn’t appear to be the case in others.