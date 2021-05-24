newsbreak-logo
Yakima County, WA

Jury selection begins for gang member accused in 2018 Yakima County jail beating death

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

One of three gang members accused of brutally killing another gang member at the Yakima County jail goes on trial Monday. Attorneys begin jury selection Monday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in the trial of Felipe Luis Jr., who is charged with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Jacob Ozuna at the Yakima County jail in 2018. Two-hundred people are expected to report for jury selection.

