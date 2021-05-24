Lynsey Bennett shares important update on next step in cancer treatment

Several Phase III trials have read out in the first-line treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer in the past few years. In a discussion with Ashish Kamat, Matthew Galsky discusses the expanse in clinical data in metastatic urothelial cancer shaping the treatment landscape. Guiding this conversation, Matthew Galsky focuses on 4 main take-home points and shares optimism in potential development to be achieved in the perioperative space. His 4 take-home points include 1. First-line chemotherapy remains the standard of care, and the role of PD-L1 testing-based decision-making remains quite complicated. 2. Switch maintenance immune checkpoint blockade improves outcomes and has become the standard of care. (JAVELIN 100 Bladder) 3. Antibody-drug conjugates are active in the "third-line" metastatic setting in urothelial cancer. 4. The adjuvant space in muscle-invasive bladder cancer is evolving rapidly.