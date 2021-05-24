newsbreak-logo
Venari Medical: Galway medtech with a potentially life-changing device

By Elaine Burke
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUI Galway BioInnovate spin-out Venari Medical has developed a minimally invasive medical device that it hopes can tackle CVD at early and extreme stages. If the valves in the veins in your legs weaken, blood can flow backwards and pool in your lower limbs. While this condition, known as chronic venous disease (CVD), is typically not a serious threat to health, it can be painful and disabling for patients.

