Memorial Day Event Schedule Released

By Press Release
hollistonreporter.com
 4 days ago

From Stephen Bradford, Commander American Legion Post 47. Commander Bradford shared in the initial parade announcement on May 6th, "Of primary importance is the need to keep everyone safe. Despite April 30's relaxed outdoor face mask requirement, face masks are required outdoors when it is not possible to maintain a social distance from those not part of your household. This requirement applies to events such as parades and festivals. Please keep your friends' and neighbors' health in mind when attending gatherings."

hollistonreporter.com
