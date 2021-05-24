newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Britain, CT

Happening in New Britain May 24th to 30th

By admin
newbritainindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, May 24, 2021 to Sunday, May 30 include Memorial Day Commemoration. With many changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of May 22, 2021. If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com.

newbritainindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Live Events#Community Events#Pmnew Britain High School#Facilities#Transportation#Nbhs Baseball#Mobile Food#Council Chamber#Bloomfield#Nbhs Boys Volleyball#Hart Park Nbhs#Nbhs Boys Golf#Nbhs Jv Boys Volleyball#Ccsu#Usa Edition6#Pmcity Hall#2nd Fl#Register#Lexington Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Connecticut Statehigh-profile.com

CCSU’s Barnard Hall Renovation Completed

New Haven, CT – Architecture, art and advisory firm Svigals + Partners announced the completed renovation of Central Connecticut State University’s (CCSU) Barnard Hall in New Britain, creating a new home for the institution’s growing School of Education and Professional Studies and delivering significant improvements to Barnard Hall’s existing structure, originally constructed in 1953.
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

New Britain breaks ground on new Noble Gas Station and Dunkin' development on Newington Avenue (WITH VIDEO)

NEW BRITAIN – The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Noble Gas Station and Dunkin’ development on Newington Avenue Friday afternoon. “This site is important to the city of New Britain because it’s a gateway and we talk about our gateways to the town and when you are coming into the city from Newington, we want you to know you’re in New Britain with a really nice, beautiful development,” Mayor Erin Stewart said.
Plainville, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Southington aids in Plainville fire on Saturday

PLAINVILLE — The fire department responded to a structure fire on New Britain Avenue Saturday morning. Reports of a working fire on the roof of 124 New Britain Ave. came in around 11 a.m. The Southington Fire Department responded to a request for aid. Check back for more information. fwilliams@record-journal.com203-317-2373Twitter:...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Michael Ledbetter, 48, 111 Fieldstone Xing., Berlin, violation of probation. Anthony Bingham, 30, 9 Frederick St. Apt. 201, Hartford, disorderly conduct. Lucian Vinci, 32, 2324 Stanley St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Daniel Copping-Donovan, 27, 168 Ellis St., New Britain, assault third degree, breach of peace second degree, interfere with officer/resisting,...
New Britain Herald

Art, health and wellness all in one day, in one place

NEW BRITAIN – Sunday’s visitors to the New Britain Museum of American Art experienced a health boost in addition to the creative stimulation they came seeking. Art, Health & Wellness Day featured free admission to all, and to all a good time. On the landing between the first and second...
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Manchester, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

‘Luminaries of Change’ exhibit to celebrate people who made Manchester better

A new exhibit titled The Luminaries of Change is meant to celebrate Manchester citizens who helped make the town a better place to live. To be unveiled on June 18 at the Leisure Labs Mahoney Center, the exhibit also is designed to evolve and grow as more local luminaries are nominated. The exhibit will spotlight historic pioneers, community leaders and political trailblazers, according to an ...
Southington, CTNew Britain Herald

New Britain remains in 'Red Alert' status for covid cases; Berlin, Southington, Plainville are 'orange,' Newington 'yellow'

New Britain and Plymouth remain in “Red Alert” status when it comes to coronavirus cases, while Bristol, Southington and Plainville all dropped one level to “orange,” according to state health officials Thursday. Berlin and Newington had no change this week, remaining at “orange” and “yellow,” respectively. Southington had a resident...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Manon Lucy Christ

Manon Lucy Christ, 93, of Kensington, passed away on May 1, 2021. She was born on April 30, 1928 to the late Edward Hall Christ and Francine Wachter Christ. When you last saw Manon Lu, she was most likely sitting near you at a board meeting or a fundraising event for one of the numerous charities that she supported in the area, especially the Catalyst Giving Circle through the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain. Or perhaps you were one of the fortunate ones to sit on the front porch of the house she rented at the shore in Old Lyme, marveling at the expanse of water and sky. Even a rainy day was a delight, since every day is better at the shore. When you visited, she probably took you on a tour of her gardens, or sent you away with a book that you just had to read because it was “important.” Or you may have received a collection of newspaper articles, curated just for you: UConn women’s basketball, cultivation of native plants, conservation, local art exhibitions, book reviews, education for underserved populations, or animal rights and protection, to name a few of her passionate interests. She listened to and truly saw people and their needs, generously devoting time, energy, and resources to improving the community around her.
Southington, CTNew Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Kara Sylvia, 25, of 243 Bald Hill Road, Tolland, was charged May 5 with sixth degree larceny and two counts of second degree failure to appear. Raymond Feliciano, 51, of 76 Torkon Dr., New Britain, was charged May 8 with sixth degree larceny. Janice Roach, 39, of 118 Appleton St.,...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Rose and Joe Taricani

Rose and Joe Taricani of New Britain passed away on February 1 and 2, 2021. A celebration of their life and love will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Y.M.C.A. Camp Sloper, Jacobs Pavilion, 1000 East St., Southington, from Noon till 3 p.m. It is with love that we gather to honor them. All family and friends are welcome at this outdoor venue to share laughter and tears as we remember and pay tribute to their lives. Thank you, Michael, Mark and Matthew.
Connecticut StateHartford Business

Santander to close 19% of its CT branches

Santander Bank has notified its federal regulator that it intends to shutter four of its 21 Connecticut branches, including three in Greater Hartford. Santander informed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency of the pending closures last week, which include:. 85 East Main St., Plainville. 2 South Main St.,...
Hartford County, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Looking to buy a home in Hartford County’s tight housing market? Try these 10 towns and cities with the least declines in inventory this spring.

Buyers are jumping so quickly at purchasing homes in north-central Connecticut that the number of houses on the market declined in each of the 29 towns and cities in Hartford County in March, compared with the same month a year ago. An analysis by The Courant of single-family house inventory data provided by SmartMLS, the statewide multiple listing service, shows year over year declines for ...