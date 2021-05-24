Lady Gaga honoured with West Hollywood Key to the City on Born This Way Day

It was the song that ignited a movement. Ten years ago, Lady Gaga made a mission statement into a mainstream smash hit with the release of her instantly iconic "Born This Way," the lead single from her second album of the same name. The track, which finds the pop star laying bare her support for all people living exactly as they were born to live, became an anthem for the LGBTQ community as it reached number one in over 25 countries across the world. The song also marked the first collaboration with now-longtime writing and production partner Paul Blair (aka DJ White Shadow) to be released in the wild, kickstarting a fruitful partnership that would see the pair work together on both Born...