4 Victorious Epic Roman Battles
Ancient Rome’s ability to expand its territory to such great lengths was part and parcel of its military might and organization. The city on the Tiber began its rise to prominence over 500 years before the Common Era. And by the turn of the millennium, it had established hegemony over the entire Mediterranean basin. To expand so far and so fast, as well as to retain conquered territory, one would rightly assume that there was no shortage of Roman battles.www.thecollector.com