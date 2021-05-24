newsbreak-logo
The Guaranteed Income Program In Chelsea, Mass. Should Be A National Model

By Rich Barlow
WBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is happening in Chelsea, Mass. should not stay in Chelsea. It could spell the end of poverty-level incomes in America. Six months ago, as COVID-19 swamped the economy of the majority-Latino city, officials rolled the dice on a new strategy: dispensing up to $400 a month, via debit cards, to 2,000 families, funded by local government, federal coronavirus relief and nonprofit organizations. Necessity midwifed the strategy, City Manager Tom Ambrosino told WGBH’s "Greater Boston": local food pantries were gobbling up city resources, and that “was becoming unsustainable. We were also spending a lot of money on non-food items — trucking, packaging, temporary employees.”

