left the scene of the accident

Ridgewood NJ, The Village Council of Ridgewood has proclaimed the week of May 16th through May 22nd as Emergency Medical Services Week. In 2020, Ridgewood Emergency Services responded to over 1700 requests for assistance and provided 18,382 volunteer hours to the Village. Emergency Services is the largest volunteer agency in the Village of Ridgewood. The members are are ready to serve those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The members engage in countless hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance lifesaving skills. Emergency Services members were there for the residents throughout the Pandemic.