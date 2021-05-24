Cancel
Glen Rock, NJ

left the scene of the accident

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlen Rock NJ, according to the Glen Rock Police a Ridgewood man was issued summonses after he struck a utility pole in Glen Rock and left the scene of the accident. He told officers later that he had swerved to avoid a fox.

