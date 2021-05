GLOUCESTER – Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff officially announced her run for Auditor on Tuesday afternoon, releasing the following statement. Auditor (Suzanne) Bump has set a new standard for the office and we owe her our deepest gratitude for all she did to ensure transparency and accountability in our state’s government. With her work, Massachusetts has truly become a leader in this mission. She is leaving a legacy that will no doubt be difficult to live up to.