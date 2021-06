Glen Rock NJ, according to Glen Rock police a workplace dispute led to a Fair Lawn woman’s tires being slashed . The Fair Lawn resident reported that one tire had been slashed while her car was parked in a lot on the 1000 block of Maple Avenue. Police were able to use video surveillance from a nearby business to identify who had done it. They later charged a 24-year-old Bloomfield resident with one count of criminal mischief.