Lodi, NJ

38-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Route 17

theridgewoodblog.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLodi NJ, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announces the following information as to the investigation of fatal crash in Lodi . The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 17 South, north of the Route 80 interchange, in Lodi. At approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, the Lodi Police Department and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a motor vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area of 240 Route 17 South. The 38-year-old pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

theridgewoodblog.net
