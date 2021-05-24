38-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Route 17

Pictured L-R: Chief Jacqueline Luthcke, Sua Kim, D/Sgt. Michael Lembo, and Ptl. Colin Donnelly (PBA President) Ridgewood NJ, Ridgewood resident Sua Kim was selected as one of the winners of a Chromebook in our inaugural essay contest with the Bergen County Prosecutors Office. The Ridgewood Police thank all of the students who participated in the contests. Essays on the importance of the relationships between the Police and Community were inspiring to everyone. Thank you to the Ridgewood PBA for helping with the prizes.