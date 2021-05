Our next round of rain and storms move in early Friday morning and sticking with us throughout the day. Not expecting severe weather, however, a few stronger storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A big cool down on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and they may be a little generous, especially if cloud cover holds strong. Memorial Day Weekend will be mainly dry with the exception of a few showers early Saturday. Back to the middle 70s by Memorial Day. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith.