newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Euro 2020: Wales provisional squad revealed as Hal Robson-Kanu misses out

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHal Robson-Kanu was conspicuous by his absence as Wales boss Robert Page named his squad for this week’s pre-Euro 2020 training camp in Portugal. The West Brom striker, who along with Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts, was sent home after breaking a curfew at the team hotel ahead of March’s World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic and was not included in the 28-man party on Monday, unlike the other two.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Swansea City#Wales#Rabbi#Lincoln#Newport#Page#The Stade Allianz Riviera#Group A#Juventus#Schalke#Cardiff#Leeds#Real Madrid#St Pauli#Sheffield United#Luton#Crystal Palace#Qpr#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Brom vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Alisson rescues Reds’ season with unbelievable winner

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson scored a remarkable 95th-minute winner to keep his side’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. Following Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Manchester United on Thursday, the visitors’ objective here was clear with three wins from their remaining fixtures enough to secure a top-four spot. But the Reds fell behind in the 15th minute when Hal Robson-Kanu, on his first Premier League start of the season, opened the scoring with a composed finish. Mohamed Salah’s first-time finish into the corner levelled the match, before Roberto Firmino hit the post for Jurgen Klopp’s side.The Reds struggled to create...
Yardbarker

Liverpool move for 11-goal Tottenham star possible, says Darren Bent

Liverpool could “potentially” move for Tottenham star Gareth bale, Darren Bent told TalkSPORT (via the Echo). The Welshman’s future has yet to be confirmed, with it as of yet being undecided whether his former club will look to send a bid Real Madrid’s way for his services. “Bale, with the...
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Karsdorp Named to Netherlands’ Provisional Roster for Euro 2020

José Mourinho has yet to set foot in the Eternal City but his appointment as Roma's next manager has dominated the news cycle for the past 10 days. From the sheer volume of stories to the heated debates on the merits of his selection to the rampant transfer speculation to getting his own mural, gelato flavor, and microbrew, The Special One has brought a level of attention to Roma the club hasn't seen in decades.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may still miss out on England’s Euros squad

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may still miss out on England’s European Championship squad when manager Gareth Southgate makes his announcement on May 25. The Reds star was omitted from the Three Lions last squad for March’s World Cup qualifiers, and while he has improved significantly since then, totalling seven assists and two goals in 34 Premier League games thus far, Southgate appears not to have changed his mind.
Socceronefootball.com

Henderson set for England Euro squad but TAA to miss out - report

A report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein on Monday morning has given an interesting insight into Gareth Southgate’s plans for his England squad ahead of this summer’s European Championship. Southgate will name his 26-man squad on 25 May and The Athletic report that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is likely to...
Soccerfutaa.com

Injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out on Sweden squad for the EURO 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was been dropped from Sweden's squad for EURO 2020, following a recent injury. The AC Milan striker returned to the national fold last month and was expected to feature in the upcoming European tournament. Recent injuries, which have restricted him to just 19 Serie A appearances have however...
UEFA90min.com

9 Most Expensive Players Who Will Miss Out on the Euro 2020 This Summer

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is among 10 of the most expensive footballers who will miss out on the upcoming Euro championship in the summer. All values are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Here are the most expensive players from lowest to highest, who will not feature at the Euros. 1. Stefan...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold set to MISS OUT on England squad for Euro 2020, with three players ahead of him and his chances of breaking back in now 'improbable' despite improved Liverpool form in recent weeks

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to be a shock omission from Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020 despite the full-back's recent upturn in form, according to reports. Alarm bells over the Liverpool star's place first sounded earlier in March when he was left out of the squad for the start...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England Euro 2020 squad: Who’s on the bus, who’s in contention and who could miss out?

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 later this month.England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D. All three of their games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final.Southgate will name his squad on 25 May, two days after the completion of the Premier League season.England will then play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, opening three extra slots for Southgate should he choose to make use of them.Who will...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

James Maddison can become a better player if he MISSES out on England's Euro 2020 squad, believes boss Brendan Rodgers... with chance of rest over the summer allowing Leicester playmaker to reach 'highest level'

James Maddison will return a better player for Leicester City and England if he misses out on Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad this week, according to Brendan Rodgers. Maddison has been on the fringes of Rodgers' side during the run-in having appeared as a substitute in last weekend's FA Cup final triumph, is again expected to be on the bench when Leicester attempt to secure a top four finish against Tottenham on Sunday.
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Sergio Ramos left out of Spain squad

Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain boss Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad. Real Madrid centre-back Ramos, 35, has been struggling with injury and has only played one game since the end of March. His absence means there are no players from Real Madrid picked by Enrique for this...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Southgate springs few surprises in provisional England Euro 2020 squad

Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate selected Trent Alexander-Arnold among four right-backs in his provisional European Championship squad. With the Three Lions dealing with issues such as injuries and European final absentees, the Football Association confirmed a larger provisional squad would...