Butler County law enforcement launches seatbelt safety campaign

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County law enforcement launched its Click It or Ticket campaign on Monday and will be holding a zero tolerance policy through June 6. “Their goal is to keep people safe on Butler County roads,” said Kristy Duritsch, the executive director of the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio. “They’re not out there to give tickets for the pure joy of it. They need to remind people there are rules in place, but it’s to protect ourselves and to protect the other drivers on our roads.”