newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, OH

Butler County law enforcement launches seatbelt safety campaign

By Clancy Burke WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County law enforcement launched its Click It or Ticket campaign on Monday and will be holding a zero tolerance policy through June 6. “Their goal is to keep people safe on Butler County roads,” said Kristy Duritsch, the executive director of the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio. “They’re not out there to give tickets for the pure joy of it. They need to remind people there are rules in place, but it’s to protect ourselves and to protect the other drivers on our roads.”

local12.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Car Accidents#Traffic Accidents#Car Crashes#Wkrc#County Law Enforcement#Butler County Roads#Launches#Ticket Campaign#Tickets#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Butler County, OHJournal-News

5 years of overdoses: How many have happened in Butler County?

Fatal drug overdoses have started creeping back up in Butler County. There have been 65 confirmed drug overdose deaths this year. There were 177 last year, up from 159 the previous year. The five-year-high came in 2017, when 232 people died. Addiction officials said users moved from heroin to other...
Middletown, OHDayton Daily News

DeWine visits Middletown to sign affordable internet access bill

With strokes from 10 commemorative pens and one from his suit coat pocket, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 2 this morning in Middletown. The law will provide affordable access to high-speed internet to Butler County communities in hopes of bridging the gap for families and making it easily for their children to learn.
Middletown, OHWKRC

Dozens of abandoned rabbits rescued at Butler County park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Sixty-five rabbits were rescued in Middletown after being dumped in a park. Police charged 43-year-old Leah Mendoza of Middletown with 35 counts of abandonment for leaving the animals there Friday night. "We had no differences this weekend. We all just had one goal and that was...
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

Fort Hamilton Hospital changes name with new message for community

The 92-year-old Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday became Kettering Health Hamilton, a name-change many who have known it through the decades weren’t all quick to embrace. But hospital President Ron Connovich said he believes the new name will help communicate with people of Butler County that the facility isn’t only a community hospital, but also part of a larger network, and among the tops in the country for heart-attack and stroke care.
Butler County, OHJournal-News

Butler County business leaders react to DeWine’s decision to lift COVID-19 health orders

When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday he’ll lift most of Ohio’s health restriction, a co-owner of Berd’s Grill and Bar in Fairfield was “excited.”. “Getting rid of the masks, I think, is the biggest thing right now,” said Berd’s co-owner Matt Berding. “I know that’s been a real struggle for our staff, especially getting into the summertime again.”
Hamilton County, OHFox 19

Here’s where 2 OVI checkpoints will be Friday night

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers in Greater Cincinnati Friday night. Two OVI checkpoints will be held in Hamilton and Butler counties. The location for the Hamilton County checkpoint will be in Fairfax. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with...
West Chester Township, OHFox 19

1 dead in West Chester house fire

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in a West Chester house fire, a township fire spokeswoman said. Barb Wilson and Fire Chief RIck Prinz said a man was found dead in the home in the 6900 block of Forestview Court shortly after fire crews arrived about 3 a.m. Friday.
West Chester Township, OHJournal-News

1 dead in early-morning West Chester fire

A man has died after a fire early this morning in West Chester Twp. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said emergency crews responded to a fire at about 4 a.m. Friday at a single-family home in the 6900 block of Forest View Court. The Butler County coroner was called, and one...