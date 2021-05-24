5 best golf practices to stay healthy at home

Restorative design that unclutters the soul and mind. Whatever it is that most of us holistically crave right now can be found in this thoughtfully executed creek-side home-build in St. Michaels. Little did its owners know when they broke ground, just how vital addressing our health-related needs and wellbeing would become. The owners did have a healthy head start, however, as they both practice medicine and their primary goal in building a home was to create the ideal restorative retreat—one they could travel to quickly from their busy professions and primary residence in the greater D.C. area. It was a somewhat serendipitous informal encounter that introduced the homeowners to the principal of Paquin Design/Build, Brent Paquin, on a chilly day more than two years ago, on a development site advantageously located in one of the cozy coves synonymous with Talbot County living.