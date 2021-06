ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. — Felix Rosenqvist has still not been cleared by IndyCar medical personnel to drive after his nasty crash in Detroit last weekend. Arrow McLaren SP is in need of a replacement driver for Rosenqvist. They had Oliver Askew step in for Rosenqvist in Race 2 at Belle Isle, but with Askew now in the employ of Ed Carpenter Racing to sub in for Rinus Veekay, who broke his clavicle this week, they have to look elsewhere.