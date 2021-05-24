GCL reveals it lost 865 million shares in New Energy business over loan disagreement

Thomas Atkins, President and CEO of Mammoth commented on the increase in the size of the Private Placement, stating: “With overwhelming enthusiasm and demand for this placement and after taking into account such demand the Company believes it’s prudent to increase the amount of this issuance, under the same terms as the previously announced private placement. Mammoth believes this increase strikes a balance between dilution and having access to the capital to advance exploration at Tenoriba. Even having increased the placement to this size, the Company unfortunately cannot meet all demand. On behalf of the Company I apologize to those who would like to participate in this financing but due to timing of their orders relative to the high demand, and attempting to balance dilution with this demand, the Company is faced with the difficult decision of having to decline their interest.”