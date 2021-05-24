newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GCL reveals it lost 865 million shares in New Energy business over loan disagreement

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving lost its previous auditor amid disagreement over how to deal with a payment made to a contractor for a silicon project which never materialized, GCL-Poly's new accountant has quickly been faced with the problem of determining just how much of the company's solar project development operation the polysilicon manufacturer actually owns.

www.pv-magazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Energy Development#Supply#Global Development#Business Development#Gcl Poly#Elite Time Global Ltd#Chinese#Gne#Gcl New Energy#Breach Gcl#Disagreement#Ownership#Company#June#Payment#January#Suspension Trading#Solar#Project Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Sembcorp to quadruple renewables capacity to 10 GW by 2025

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) today unveiled a strategic plan to shift its portfolio from brown to green that includes quadrupling renewable energy capacity to 10 GW by 2025 from 2.6 GW in 2020. The company, which following the demerger with Sembcorp Marine in September...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares scale over 3-month high on mining, energy boost

* Australia shares gain 2.1% on week, NZ down 2.2%. * Broader market tracks Wall Street higher (Updates to close) May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled more than 1% higher on Friday, posting their best week in seven, as mining and energy stocks tracked an uptick in commodity prices, while strong U.S. data boosted hopes of an economic recovery and lifted sentiment globally.
Businessrenewablesnow.com

Danish co Green Hydrogen Systems plans IPO to back growth

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Green Hydrogen Systems, the Danish manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, is seeking to list on Nasdaq Copenhagen to back the launch of new products and support its growth. The company on Thursday announced its plan for the contemplated initial public offering (IPO), which...
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

ADNOC raises $1.65bn with bonds, shares

The company has sold shares in its fuel distribution arm, as well as bonds that can be exchanged for shares in the business. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has raised $1.64bn through the issue of exchangeable bonds and shares in its fuel distribution arm, the company reported on May 26.
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Arise selling 242 MW of Swedish wind projects to TRIG, InfraRed

May 27 (Renewables Now) - Swedish wind power company Arise AB (STO:ARISE) has agreed to sell a 242-MW portfolio of Swedish shovel-ready onshore wind projects to The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) and funds managed by investment manager InfraRed. The deal will be executed via the sale of Krange Vind...
Las Vegas Herald

Stavvy Announces Over $40 Million in Series A Financing, Partners with Flagstar Bank to Provide COVID Loan Relief to Consumers

Stavvy, the Boston-based fintech platform, today announces a $40+ million Series A funding round. The investment will be used to expand the company's aggressive hiring initiative to accelerate growth in paperless and digital solutions for banking and lending, which has seen explosive demand and interest especially in loan servicing, a critical solution during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans under financial duress continue to face losing their homes.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Hull Street Energy Acquires Renewable Development Company

Private equity firm Hull Street Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the management team and development pipeline of Foundation Solar Partners, an independent renewable development company that specializes in identifying and developing utility-scale solar generation projects in select markets in the eastern U.S. With this acquisition, Hull...
Businessthenewswire.com

Mammoth Increases Recently Announced $2.0 Million Private Placement Financing

Thomas Atkins, President and CEO of Mammoth commented on the increase in the size of the Private Placement, stating: “With overwhelming enthusiasm and demand for this placement and after taking into account such demand the Company believes it’s prudent to increase the amount of this issuance, under the same terms as the previously announced private placement. Mammoth believes this increase strikes a balance between dilution and having access to the capital to advance exploration at Tenoriba. Even having increased the placement to this size, the Company unfortunately cannot meet all demand. On behalf of the Company I apologize to those who would like to participate in this financing but due to timing of their orders relative to the high demand, and attempting to balance dilution with this demand, the Company is faced with the difficult decision of having to decline their interest.”
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Over 1 million loans could exit forbearance by the end of June

The typical mid-month growth in forbearance plans marked only the second weekly rise in volume since late February, according to Black Knight. Outstanding mortgages in forbearance grew by 16,000 to 2.179 million as of May 18 from 2.163 million one week prior. These delinquent borrowers represent 4.1% of the 53 million active mortgages in the market and combine for an unpaid principal balance of $428 billion, up from $426 billion week-over-week.
Industryhartenergy.com

New Fortress Energy Acquires Maersk Jackup Rigs in $31 Million All-cash Deal

Maersk Drilling has sold the jackup rig Maersk Guardian (now named Guardian) to New Fortress Energy, and the parties have further entered into an agreement about the sale of the jackup rig Mærsk Gallant with anticipated closing in June 2021, the company said on May 17. The total sales price for the two rigs is $31 million in all-cash transactions.
Businesspv-magazine.com

GCL auditor resigns over silicon project pre-payment probe

Chinese polysilicon manufacturer GCL today announced its auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, has resigned after failing to agree the scope of a planned investigation into a RMB510 million (US$79.2 million) pre-payment made by the company in 2019, for a silicon project which was never constructed. London based Deloitte, which had held...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Investors Lost Over $80 Million to Scams in 6 Months, According to FTC Data

According to a recent report by the FTC, cryptocurrency investors have lost over $80 million in scams between October 2020 and March 2021. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an agency which seeks to protect U.S. consumers against fraud, revealed that investors have lost over $80 million to cryptocurrency investment scams between October 2020 and March 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Enphase Energy (ENPH) authorized new $500M share repurchase program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On May 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of Enphase Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) authorized a new share repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of the Company’s common stock, as the Company has completed its purchase of approximately $200 million of the Company’s common stock under its current share repurchase program. Subject to applicable rules and regulations, the stock repurchases may be made from time to time, through solicited or unsolicited transactions in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The timing, price and volume of repurchases will be based on market conditions, relevant securities laws and other considerations. The program may be discontinued or amended at any time and expires on May 13, 2024.
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Cairn Energy Share News

(Updates with Cairn comment on lawsuit)By Euan Rocha and Jonathan StempelMUMBAI/NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy has sued India's flagship carrier Air India to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitration award that it won in a tax dispute against ... Cairn Energy optimistic amid India's Dutch claim, portfolio revamp.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Spain plans auction to grant grid access capacity to 1.3 GW of renewables

Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco), through the Institute for the Just Transition, has approved the bidding terms of an auction that will grant grid access capacity at the node of Mudejar, which is affected by the closure of the Andorra thermal power plant in Teruel operated by Spanish energy company Endesa, a unit of Italian power utility Enel.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Baywa re acquires French renewable energy developer Enerpole

German renewable energy company Baywa re has agreed to acquire French wind and solar project developer Enerpole for an undisclosed sum. Founded in early 2005, Enerpole is based in Carcassonne in the south of France and brings to the German company a portfolio of 600 MW projects, including nearly 300 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind.