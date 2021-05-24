Unpacking the fight to save coal in Wyoming’s ‘Carbon Valley’
Wyoming lawmakers are in the fight of their lives to make coal viable again. The state relies heavily on revenue from the resource for much of its public spending, including education, law enforcement, and road maintenance. So far this year, Wyoming has passed a number of rules making it harder for utilities to shut down their coal plants. Governor Mark Gordon also approved a $1.2 million fund to sue other states that stop accepting electricity from those plants — or otherwise impede Wyoming’s coal industry.grist.org