Wyoming State

Unpacking the fight to save coal in Wyoming’s ‘Carbon Valley’

Grist
Grist
 3 days ago
Wyoming lawmakers are in the fight of their lives to make coal viable again. The state relies heavily on revenue from the resource for much of its public spending, including education, law enforcement, and road maintenance. So far this year, Wyoming has passed a number of rules making it harder for utilities to shut down their coal plants. Governor Mark Gordon also approved a $1.2 million fund to sue other states that stop accepting electricity from those plants — or otherwise impede Wyoming’s coal industry.

Grist

Grist

Seattle, WA
Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming gas prices up 65% in last year; 4 cent increase in last week

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Wyoming StatePosted by
K2 Radio

Natrona County and Wyoming Receiving COVID Relief Money

In a press release put out by Governor Mark Gordon, his office has identified a few areas on which the federal dollars will be spent that have been awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Wyoming...
Wyoming StateSFGate

Lack of quorum stalls Wyoming tribe medical marijuana vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Medical marijuana won't be allowed on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal. The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. The council plans...
Wyoming Statemybighornbasin.com

Critical Race Theory Funding Banned in Wyo.?

Potential legislation that would prohibit funding for teaching critical race theory and the 1619 Project in schools has support across Wyoming, a Park County state legislator said Monday morning on KODI’s “Speak Your Piece with Darian Dudrick.”. Both CRT and 1619, in essence, claim America was founded on racism and...
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wood Prices Soar Due to COVID, Labor Problems

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are some things we definitely take for granted in our society – for example, construction projects. Many of us just assume we can go to the lumber yard, get the supplies we need, and build whatever we have in mind.
Wyoming Statekingfm.com

TikTok Video Illustrates Why You Should Visit Wyoming

Too many people that live around the country don't think we have much to do in Wyoming outside Jackson Hole. Those people are sadly mistaken and missing out on so many of our wonderful outdoor beauties. Maybe that's why I'm starting to enjoy the social media video sharing app, TikTok...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 143 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 213 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and...
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: May 16, 2021

AA East: (Overall Record Listed First, Then Conference Record) Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
