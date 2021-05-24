‘The joy of not yet’: why marketers need to sell anticipation, not just products

We are all educated and trained to think in certain ways, according to our disciplines and expertise. And once we enter the business world, it’s all too easy to sit in our dedicated departments, following our instincts, doing our work, and dealing with any challenges and problems to the best of our understanding. But while this might be the way things have often been done – departmental siloes working in isolation to address an issue – it doesn’t mean that this organizational structure works best for current business challenges.