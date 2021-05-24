newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

How to win at gaming PR – forget tech, it’s all about humans

By caroline miller
The Drum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our deep dive into all things gaming, Caroline Miller of Indigo Pearl shares some of the pearls of wisdom that have served her well in her decades at the top of the UK games industry – chief among them, never forget that this is an industry build entirely on the human touch.

www.thedrum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Gaming#Online Gaming#Video Gaming#Indie Gaming#Digital Content#Indigo Pearl#Minecraft#Ip#Animal Crossing#H M#Ama#Pxn#Sega#Grateful Dead#Games Pr#Never Forget#Pr Departments#Video Game Publishers#Marketers#Indie Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamescodonlineblog.com

All About Video Games Blog

Consoles have been the perfect platform to play sport s for many years. Without hyperbole, I believe each “God of Warfare” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” are good games, seamlessly blending fun-feeling gameplay with exploration, downside-fixing, and unforgettable tales. Along with a 4K Blu-Ray participant, the Xbox affords good assist for widespread streaming providers like Netflix, making the console a unbelievable all-in-one leisure machine. Like the same old PS4, this console has an outstanding library of games and a few improbable exclusives along with Playstation VR help.
Skin CarePosted by
@wearemitu

Your Tech Game Is About To Be Upped With This Super Crazy Microchip Nail

That’s right, your manicures just got a lot more high-tech!. While many of us are juuust coming out of the quarantine woodwork to head back to nail salons, beauty lounge straight out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates has been working away at keeping the nail game up to par when things get back to normal. The beauty nail salon is offering a “microchip manicure,” which gives a person a chance to share personal information literally at the flick of a nail.
Video GamesT3.com

Netflix could introduce Apple Arcade-style gaming to the platform

Netflix is believed to be working on its own online gaming platform according to new reports. The portal could offer a mix of Netflix titles and games from independent studios, providing something similar to Apple Arcade on Apple TV. Netflix gained millions of subscribers over the last couple of years,...
Video GamesPaste Magazine

The Best Games of 1981

Videogames are still a relatively young medium, but not that young. The earliest computer games date back to the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, and the first home console launched almost 50 years ago. The teens who blew through countless quarters during the golden age of the arcade are all old enough to be grandparents at this point. Early classics like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Breakout are all in their 40s by now. A number of iconic games will join them in the big 4-0 Club this year, sailing right into middle age while still retaining the youthful CRT glow they had back in 1981. Not every game from 1981 was popular at the time or well-remembered today, and even some of the ones that are still celebrated all these decades later aren’t necessarily all that good, by the standards of either today or 40 years ago. Many of them do hold up, though, or have a historical importance that can’t be denied. Those are the games we’re talking about today—the ones that changed the course of games as a business and an artform. They get bonus points if they’re still actually fun to play today; as you’ll find out, our number one is a game that’s as thrilling and intoxicating in 2021 as it was in the early ‘80s.
Video GamesThe Drum

Integrating not interrupting: can virtual out-of-home ads entice marketers?

Could in-game advertising one day rival Facebook’s scale? Ad pioneers, enabled by programmatic tech, believe targeted ads and branded integrations delivered natively into 3 billion gamers’ favorite worlds could bring about a new era of economic prosperity and fund the birth of a metaverse. As part of our deep dive into all things gaming, The Drum talks to the very execs laying these virtual foundations.
Video GamesThe Next Web

Review: Demeo is the tabletop RPG experience VR gamers have been waiting for

My Mercurial romance with virtual reality just got a dungeon‘s worth of kindling to relight the flame. The game’s called Demeo and it was developed and published by Resolution Games. It’s a dungeon crawler that’s played from a first-person perspective. The player oversees the movement of miniatures (think: 3D models made to look like the physical figurines people use to play tabletop roleplaying games) in digital dungeon that sits on top of a virtual table.
Video Gamesmusically.com

Music marketing: games, gamification and the metaverse

Travis Scott in Fortnite and Lil Nas X in Roblox bagged the biggest headlines around the latest wave of the music/gaming crossover, but there are plenty of other partnerships happening too. At Music Ally’s Sandbox Summit Global online conference yesterday, we explored the potential of games, gamification and the wider...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Best Game Boy Advance, GBA, emulators for Android

Today, even if they don't own a Game Boy Advance, players can simply install one of the many Game Boy Advance emulators out there, and enjoy these titles on their mobile device. The successor to the Game Boy Color (GBC), Game Boy Advance (GBA) is a 32-bit handheld game console...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

13 Indie Games To Get Excited About in June 2021

You didn’t really want a social life anyway, right? Here’s 13 indie games to get excited about in June 2021 including Stonefly, Operation: Tango and Curved Space. June is shaping up to be an excellent month for video games. Between the likes of Necromunda: Hired Gun, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection are a plethora of exciting indie games looking for your attention. We’ve collated 13 of our favourite indie games launching in June 2021 to shine the spotlight on. There’s new platforms for existing bangers, brand new titles and a few indie games bursting out of their early access period.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Video Games Tester - Do You Have What It Takes?

There are some fundamental characteristics that are exhibited my most successful testers that help them do well in this job market. If you are looking for video game tester jobs it certainly helps to enjoy playing these kinds of games, and in most cases the time spent in gaming activities has improved your eye-hand coordination to the point that you have good gaming skills and an understanding of game play beyond the average person.
Video GamesSanta Maria Times

Video Game Reviews: Biomutant review: Wung-Fu warriors

Nearly four years after it was first announced, and about six years since it first went into development, Biomutant is finally being released. The debut title from developer Experiment 101, this open-world RPG is set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with some gnarly looking creatures. While it’s certainly an enjoyable time, there are some ideas that don’t come to fruition in Biomutant.
Video GamesVentureBeat

ForeVR Bowl debuts on Oculus Quest with zany take on bowling

ForeVR launched its first virtual reality sports game today with ForeVR Bowl for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets. Most people aren’t going out to bowling alleys right now, but this game could give you a flavor for it with its zany take on bowling. It lets players experience an immersive world of bowling and access to avatars based on Facebook’s Avatar 2.0 animated characters.
Video Gamestampabayparenting.com

Video Game Revolution: From Pong to Esports – A new exhibit at MOSI

Over the past 60 years, video games have captured our hearts and imaginations as an exciting medium filled with countless adventures. From computer to console to smartphone, video gaming continues to push the frontiers of technology and storytelling into new and exciting territories. Experience the fun of play, the reward...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage won’t have an online creation browser – it’s all about word of mouth

Nintendo has taken a decidedly old-school approach to content sharing in the upcoming Game Builder Garage. Nintendo’s latest game creation tool is Game Builder Garage – a unique little tool which feels inspired at once by the level-creating shenanigans of Super Mario Maker, and the more open-ended programming that was previously offered by the Labo Toy-Con Garage. The new game is a fascinating attempt to teach Nintendo’s basic game-making principles and approach in a fun way, through seven step-by-step lessons that then open up into free-form game creation.
Video Gameswcsx.com

Netflix vs Nintendo?

Norris, Chadd and Robbie discuss how Netflix getting into video games could be massive for the space. And they give their predictions for the latest Sony’s State of Play but also tell us how Horizon can get even better. Also, Square Enix is developing a Guardians of the Galaxy game, will it suffer the same fate as Avengers?
Video GamesBit Rebels

The Beginner’s Guide To PC Gaming

When we see gaming through the specs of those, who are always passionate about it, nothing could be more interesting than entering the world of PC gaming as a beginner. With thousands of games to play, you will surely enjoy getting into the world of PC gaming. Whether you are...
Video Gamesenter21st.com

How to Play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android Devices With Steam Link or Xbox Games Pass

Grand Theft Auto 5 (additionally referred to as GTA V) was launched in 2013 and continues to be among the many most performed video games, due to its ever rising on-line mode referred to as GTA Online. And whereas the sport does not have a cell model, it is truly attainable to play in your Android telephone if you would like. The sport first launched on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, then made its technique to PC. It was additionally launched for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Now, GTA 5 can even be making its technique to the newest technology of consoles, Xbox Series X/ Series S and the PlayStation 5. You can play GTA 5 in your telephone through the use of a few completely different apps.