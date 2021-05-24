Baez' 10th Inning Homer Lifts Cubs To Extra Inning Win Over Cards
Javier Báez's tenth inning two-run homer game the Cubs a 2-1 extra inning win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Craig Kimbrel recorded his first win of the season after giving up one run in just over an inning of work for Chicago, which took two of three in the series. The loss spoiled Adam Wainwright's eight scoreless innings for St. Louis. Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run for the Cards, who are in Chicago tonight to take on the White Sox. The Cubs visit the Pirates tomorrow.klpw.com