newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baez' 10th Inning Homer Lifts Cubs To Extra Inning Win Over Cards

klpw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJavier Báez's tenth inning two-run homer game the Cubs a 2-1 extra inning win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Craig Kimbrel recorded his first win of the season after giving up one run in just over an inning of work for Chicago, which took two of three in the series. The loss spoiled Adam Wainwright's eight scoreless innings for St. Louis. Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run for the Cards, who are in Chicago tonight to take on the White Sox. The Cubs visit the Pirates tomorrow.

klpw.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Homer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Cardinals#Pirates#Javier Baez#The White Sox#Nlcs#Spring Training#Chicago Tonight#Busch Stadium#Shoulder Inflammation#St Louis#Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Javier Báez does a PSA for Walgreens to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine. ‘The smart thing to do is to take it,’ says the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez understands the power of his stardom and vibrant personality. So Báez knows people will follow his lead, especially in his native Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, Fla., where he moved with his family as a young teen. That’s why Báez has teamed up with Walgreens’ “This is Our Shot” campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and try to reach hard-hit communities.
MLBarcamax.com

Tigers edge Cubs in 10th inning of back-and-forth game

DETROIT — It turned very quickly into a bullpen game for both teams on Saturday. And 14 pitchers and five lead changes later — it was hard to tell which team had the sixth lowest bullpen ERA (the Cubs) and which had baseball's highest bullpen ERA (the Tigers). But in...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Baseball Splits the Weekend at Jackson

The Cody Cubs hit the road this weekend four for games in two days in Jackson Wyoming. The weekend series gave the Cubs a chance to see competition they wouldn’t normally see throughout the season. The Cubs would go 2-2 in Jackson this weekend. The Cubs got all the action...
MLBPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Detroit Tigers beat Chicago Cubs 9-8 in 10th inning

DETROIT - Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to give the Detroit Tigers a 9-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ pitching falls short in extra-inning loss to the Tigers

DETROIT – Pitching, especially the bullpen, has been a strength of the Cubs the last several weeks, but the arms had a long day in Detroit. Despite staying in a back and forth game against the Tigers that saw 17 runs scored, the Cubs weren’t able to come out on top as Detroit pushed across two in the 10th inning to give them the 9-8 victory.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. Nationals Series Preview (May 17-20): Broadcast and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights

The Cubs (19-20) are coming off a series win in Detroit in which they took two of three from the Tigers and now have a record of 6-4 in their last 10. The offense was red hot over the weekend, producing 17 runs, with the only loss coming in an extra-inning slugfest. The pitching was solid in games one and three, giving up only three runs combined, but fell short in game two when they allowed nine runners to cross the plate.
MLBQuad-Cities Times

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down

Minor league, or development level ball, games are about development. Sunday, I had an occasion to equally want the Cubs affiliate reliever to escape a 12th-inning jam (which he did), and serve up a meatball for a single to center. Nobody was injured in the very late innings, and that was important. I’m not entirely sure what percentage of games have injuries, but the number seems well up. That could be any of a various number of biases, but fans don’t see the numbers. The Cubs seem in “very slow ramp up” mode.
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBUSA Today

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (16-20) travel to the Windy City Monday for a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs (19-20) at Wrigley Field. First pitch of the opening game is 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions. Both teams...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs welcome old friends Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber back to Wrigley

Given the lack of overall production from Joc Pederson and the tremendous inconsistency in the starting rotation, there are more than a few Cubs fans questioning the team’s decision to move on from Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber this past offseason. Regardless, the former Chicago fan favorites will make their...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: We Know This Particular Lefty Very Well

If anyone knows how to set a lineup against Jon Lester it’s David Ross, right? Here’s the Cubs lineup against Lester and the Nationals, in the first of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Willson Contreras, C. 2. Kris Bryant, LF. 3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B. 4....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs: Can Ian Happ become a threat from both sides of the plate?

Over the weekend, I missed the entire Cubs-Tigers series. My wife and I spent the weekend with friends in Indianapolis and, in a move I’m sure she wasn’t upset about – I forgot my laptop at home. The self-imposed break was nice, but pretty much immediately upon my return, I...
MLBazpbs.org

Service time manipulation: Debate rages as MLB teams hold off on bringing up top prospects

PHOENIX – The words were light, yet poignant. “If we would’ve had an injury problem or a COVID outbreak, you might’ve seen my big tummy out there in left field.”. That’s what former Seattle Mariners President Kevin Mather said during a video call with a local rotary club on Feb. 5, adding that there was no way any of the team’s top prospects could have made the Major League roster last September out of reluctance to start their service time clocks.