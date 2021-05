We are watching West Texas storms once again this evening and as they fire up they will march eastward. We are also tracking a front to our north that has showers and storms along it, with some severe storms along both lines. We expect to see showers and storms move in from the north and from the west this evening and tonight, but one of the biggest questions in the forecast is: will they reach us? These storms will have the potential to become strong to severe, mainly to our north, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main concerns. For us, we should see most of the activity become weaker as it moves our way, but what happens tonight will greatly impact rain and storm chances for tomorrow.