Japanese smartphone maker Sharp is one of the few Android OEMs that doesn’t shy away from experimenting with new designs and components. The company has launched some unusual devices in the past, and it’s back with another exciting offering. Its latest device, the Sharp Aquos R6, looks like a pretty standard 2021 flagship from the front. It features a curved display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, minimal bezels on the top and bottom, and no unusual second notch. But over on the back, it’s an entirely different beast altogether. While its back-panel design isn’t as ludicrous as Huawei’s upcoming P50 and P50 Pro, it packs a massive 1-inch camera sensor with a Leica-branded lens.