Last Pizza Hut in the Hudson Valley Reintroduces Iconic Program

This week, international chain Pizza Hut added Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles at select locations in Canada—its first vegan meat option in the country. The new vegan meat was exclusively created for Pizza Hut Canada in partnership with Beyond Meat and is featured on three new menu items: The Great Beyond (a specialty pizza topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, vegetable toppings that include sliced red onions and banana peppers, and served on any Pizza Hut crust); Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread (a crispy flatbread topped Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, roasted red peppers, dairy-based alfredo sauce, and dairy-based mozzarella cheese); and Beyond Creamy Alfredo (a dairy-based pasta alfredo dish layered with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese).