Last Pizza Hut in the Hudson Valley Reintroduces Iconic Program

Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat Inc. said Monday that the plant-based meat alternative will be coming to Pizza Hut menus in Edmonton and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Restaurants in these regions will offer a limited-time three-item menu, each topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble: a veggie pizza called The Great Beyond; Beyond Creamy Alfredo, a pasta dish; and an alfredo topped flatbread. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble will also be available to add to any item on the Pizza Hut menu. Pizza Hut is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum Brands shares are up nearly 10% for the year to date. Beyond Meat stock is down 16% for the period. And the S&P 500 index has gained 11.1% for the period.