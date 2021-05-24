newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Editorial: Time to fix these 'Lights'

By Times Union Editorial Board
ncadvertiser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParalyzing traffic. Families unable to get to their own front doors. Damage to the Washington Park ecosystem. Frustration. Resentment. Capital Holiday Lights in the Park might be a beacon of Christmas spirit, but midtown Albany residents aren’t feeling it. Frankly, we don’t blame them. None of us would want the...

www.ncadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Cars
Albany, NY
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Youth Sports#Christmas Spirit#City Lights#Traffic Lights#Police Lights#Christmas Lights#Air Traffic#Capital Holiday Lights#Waste Management Co#Wm#Democrats#Congress#White House#Pedestrians#Trolley#Scattered Evenings#Doors#Thoughtfully Address#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
Albany, NY13 WHAM

Gov. Cuomo made millions on COVID book, according to tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Albany, NYmynbc5.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for months...
Albany County, NYtribuneledgernews.com

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY — The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Albany, NYBuffalo News

Cuomo's Covid pandemic book deal totaled $5.1 million

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2021 book deal on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic totaled $5.1 million, according to his federal tax filings released to reporters on Monday. The governor’s book contract, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats, called for a $3.1 million payment in 2021...
New York City, NYTimes Union

Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC rules on masks for the vaccinated

ALBANY — New York will adopt last week's guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows vaccinated individuals to remove their masks and stop social distancing — except in the most crowded public settings, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday. The change will take place Wednesday,...
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Albany, NYTroy Record

Campaign spotlights how tobacco industry targets African American communities

ALBANY, N.Y. — Capital District Tobacco-Free Communities, in collaboration with its statewide tobacco control partners, is launching a new statewide initiative that aims to put a spotlight on how the tobacco industry has aggressively marketed menthol products to African Americans. The “It’s Not Just” campaign launched regionally and statewide on...