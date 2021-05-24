New Jersey Devils: Is Timo Meier A Legitimate Trade Option?

Just two years ago, New Jersey Devils fans were upset when yet another player who was taken in the NHL Draft after Pavel Zacha was rocketing past him in terms of NHL value. Timo Meier was taken ninth overall in 2015 by the San Jose Sharks. Meier went off the wall in 2018-19, scoring 30 goals and hitting 66 points. He also added 15 points in 20 playoff games. Meier seemed like the young guy on what should have been a perennial playoff team.