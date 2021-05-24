newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Jersey Devils: Is Timo Meier A Legitimate Trade Option?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two years ago, New Jersey Devils fans were upset when yet another player who was taken in the NHL Draft after Pavel Zacha was rocketing past him in terms of NHL value. Timo Meier was taken ninth overall in 2015 by the San Jose Sharks. Meier went off the wall in 2018-19, scoring 30 goals and hitting 66 points. He also added 15 points in 20 playoff games. Meier seemed like the young guy on what should have been a perennial playoff team.

pucksandpitchforks.com
FanSided

FanSided

94K+
Followers
274K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nhl Draft#The Nhl Draft#The San Jose Sharks#Timo Meier Cowards#Devils Fans#Goalie#Trade#Spim#Price Tag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Timo Meier: Sinks 10th goal

Meier scored a goal on three shots, dished out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche. Meier gave the Sharks a 4-2 lead in the third period, but that was the team's last goal of the game. The 24-year-old winger has struggled a bit with eight points in 17 games since the start of April. Meier has 10 goals, 29 points, 148 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-6 rating through 50 outings this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Timo Meier: Tallies in loss Friday

Meier scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. Meier gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead in the second period, but that was the extent of their offense before the Coyotes scored five unanswered goals. The 24-year-old Meier has 11 tallies, 30 points, 152 shots on net and 72 hits through 52 appearances.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Timo Meier is Sharks bait, Blues need to trade Vince Dunn before expansion, and COVID forfeits in Playoffs?

The San Jose Sharks are not making the playoffs. They also need to figure out how to handle the upcoming expansion draft and see if they can sweeten their way into getting the Seattle Kraken to take a high salaried player off their hands. That aside, a certain player who should be leading the charge on a youth movement is faltering. So is time to move on from Timo Meier?
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Lean Bergmann: Reverts to minors

Bergmann was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Thursday, per CapFriendly. Bergmann drew into the Sharks' season finale Wednesday, but he was held off the scoresheet like all of his teammates. The 22-year-old German is likely a year or two away from making an impact with the big club.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Flyers rally past Devils

PHILADELPHIA – The New Jersey Devils bolted to a 2-0 lead over the Flyers on Monday night and then took the rest of the season off, in a 4-2 loss. It was the final game of the season for both teams. “We fueled Philly’s offense by throwing some pucks in...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

It's a wrap!

As the Devils lose a 4-2 game to the Islanders their season comes to an end with a 19-30-7 record. What a season for the Devils and an interesting one for the NHL in this COVID world. I do think the league has done a great job putting a product on the ice despite the logistical issues. Bravo.
NHLFrankfort Times

Golden Knights finish regular season with 6-0 win vs. Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 67th career shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights finished the regular season with a 6-0 victory Wednesday night over the San Jose Sharks that keeps them alive in the race for the division title.
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Alex True: Sent to AHL San Jose

True was demoted to AHL San Jose on Thursday, per CapFriendly. True notched one assist in seven games for the Sharks this year. The Danish forward will likely get a chance to compete for a bottom-six role with the Sharks in 2021-22.
HockeyCBS Sports

Devils' Damon Severson: Played with broken toe

Severson played through a broken toe during the second half of the 2020-21 season, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports. Severson's skating was evidently affected by his injury, but he was still relatively productive this season, picking up three goals and 21 points through 56 contests. He should be fully healed in time for next campaign's training camp.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NJ Devils 2021 season ends unceremoniously with late collapse vs. Flyers in finale

The Devils wrote the final chapter to the 2021 season on Monday night in Philadelphia. An early two-goal lead was eventually erased as the Flyers earned momentum in the second period. In the third period, that tie was broken, but it wasn't by the Devils. Two third period goals cemented the game for the Flyers in a 4-2 win in season finales for both teams.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Fleury, Knights blank Sharks

In San Jose, the Vegas Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves in a 6-0 shutout of the Sharks on Wednesday night. It was the final regular season game for the Knights, Fleury and Robin Lehner have yielded the fewest goals in the NHL this season, 124. “For me, hands...
NHLYardbarker

3 Reasons the Sharks Are No Longer Stanley Cup Contenders

April 11, 2021 — the San Jose Sharks sit just four points back from the Arizona Coyotes and the coveted fourth playoff spot with a game in hand on their rival. After a trade deadline with little player movement within the club, the Sharks looked toward a possible playoff push.
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Ivan Chekhovich: Drops a level

Chekhovich was sent down to AHL San Jose on Thursday, per CapFriendly. Chekhovich posted one assist and five shots on goal through four games with the Sharks. The Russian winger had 34 points in 43 games with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL, but with just six points in 16 AHL contests, he likely needs more time in the minors to work on his game.
NHLsemoball.com

Sharks miss playoffs for second straight season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than two decades hasn't altered the course San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson wants to take. Wilson said there's no need to tear down and rebuild a franchise that was a perennial...
NHLSacramento Bee

Devils see bright future despite missing playoffs yet again

The New Jersey Devils were one of the NHL's youngest teams this past season, and many times they played like it. Using 11 rookies at times over the course of Lindy Ruff's first season as coach, the Devils made mistakes and showed their inexperience in missing the playoffs for the third straight year and eighth time in nine seasons.
NHLSanta Cruz Sentinel

Sharks’ Logan Couture could miss remainder of regular season

SAN JOSE – Sharks captain Logan Couture will miss Friday’s game with the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center with a lower-body injury, which could keep him out of the lineup for the rest of the regular season. Sharks coach Bob Boughner said Couture has been bothered by the injury recently,...
NHLYardbarker

Flyers end the season with a win over the Devils: As it happened

The 56-game season came to an end tonight as the Flyers faced off against the Devils one last time on home ice. A whirlwind of a season, that seemed to have more downs than ups, is finally over. The final game of the season was military appreciation night, where they gave a special video shout out to honor the men and women who serve our country.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Sharks flattened by Golden Knights, end season with a whimper

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Sharks ended their regular season knowing exactly how wide the gulf is between themselves and the potential winners of the West Division this season, the Vegas Golden Knights. Right now, it’s enormous. The Sharks were no match for the Golden Knights on Wednesday, allowing two...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Marc-Andre Fleury's 6th shutout of season carries Knights past Sharks

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to register his sixth shutout of the season as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights kept alive their hopes for a West Division title and Presidents' Trophy with a 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.