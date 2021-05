You can play Gears of War 3 on a PlayStation 3. That is if you have the devkit associated with the console. After it was leaked over a year ago that Epic Games had tested getting the third iteration in Marcus Fenix's story up and running on a PS3, which was then confirmed to be real by the developer, the full game has now been released onto the internet. This marks the 10th anniversary of the data being built, with leaker PixelButts saying: "I no longer plan to release prototype game stuff after this, as this was the last one I was sitting on."