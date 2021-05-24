“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” tops North American box office for 2nd weekend in a row
“Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” the ninth and latest film in the Saw series, was once again No. 1 at the weekend box office with an estimated 4.55 million in earning during its second weekend of release. The Lionsgate’s R-rated film has grossed 15.82 million dollars in North America in 10 days after its initial release, pushing the franchise’s total to over 1 billion dollars at global box office.www.1069morefm.com