newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Children as young as 3 years old in COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Ally Kraemer
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BXzA_0a92XCXb00

Two mothers entered their children, one as young as 3 years old, in a COVID-19 vaccine trial for young children to help understand the virus and to show that the vaccines are safe.

Dr. Katherine Auger and Dr. Tina Sosa both work at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital as an associate professor of pediatrics and a pediatric hospitalist, respectively. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 14% of the total COVID-19 cases are children, and Auger and Sosa have seen how the virus effects young children.

"I have taken care of kids who have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and I've seen how sick they can get," Auger said.

"I was really concerned about what I was seeing in the hospital with children who had Covid infection," Sosa said. "I also know there's a number of children who've been infected with Covid that have long-term symptoms that we're just starting to understand."

That's why when the opportunity to enroll their own children in a COVID-19 vaccine trial came up, they jumped at the opportunity to protect their children, as well as to show others the vaccines are safe for children to receive.

Auger's three children, ages 13, 11 and 5, had some side effects like achy feelings after getting the vaccine, but Sosa's 3-year-old child had no side effects.

"When you think about preventing acute Covid illness... we know children are increasingly transmitting the virus amongst themselves because they are unvaccinated," Sosa said.

"Really a great opportunity for, one, for them to get vaccinated early and be protected early from the coronavirus, and then two, to really understand what is the right way to vaccinate kids," Auger said.

If you would like to enroll your child in a COVID-19 vaccine trial at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, you can still do so by clicking here .

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cincinnati, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Cincinnati, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Covid Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Child Care#Sick Kids#Acute Care#Covid Infection#Acute Covid Illness#Long Term Symptoms#Dr Katherine Auger#Dr Tina Sosa#Professor#Achy Feelings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Coronavirus
Related