Mavenir powers Thailand’s Smart City to add fuel to 5G Open RAN fire

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetwork software provider Mavenir has revealed it is working with Thailand’s state-owned telecommunications company National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT), local firm 5GCT – which specialises in delivering end-to-end 5G Smart Cities – and Cisco Systems to launch the first 5G Open Radio Access Network (RAN) Smart City in Ban Chang, Thailand.

www.computerweekly.com
Smart Cities, 5g, Mobile Technology, Thailand, Open RAN
