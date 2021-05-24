5 Wisconsin beer gardens worth a stop while traveling this summer

If there's one thing that six months of winter teaches me each year, it's how to fully appreciate the simple joy of drinking beer outside in shorts and a T-shirt. To date, I can't recall a time I was sipping a crisp beer as a warm summer breeze swirled about while thinking, "Well this sucks." It's from that place that I offer my best beer advice: If a brewery offers outdoor seating, take it. We'll be packed into our parkas soon enough.