Improve Your Colon Health with These Foods & The Colon Cancer Red Flags You Need to Know
Sheryl Underwood joins The Doctors to discuss why she got a colonoscopy and we share the food you need to eat to improve your colon health. The comedian and co-host of “The Talk” believes in preventative maintenance and sought out colorectal surgeon Dr. Zuri Murrell, who says, "A colonoscopy is not done to find cancer. It is the only test a man or woman can have that actually prevents cancer."www.thedoctorstv.com