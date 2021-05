HBO has always gone hard on its Sunday night programming, but this weekend’s episodes of The Nevers and Mare of Easttown might be one of the wildest double features in recent memory. Since it premiered on April 11, The Nevers has confounded viewers with mysteries aplenty, and tonight fans will finally get many of the answers that have eluded them so far. Particularly when it comes to the backstory of one Amalia True (Laura Donnelly)… Meanwhile, over on Mare of Easttown, Episode 5 has some twists and turns that might have you gasping like you’re watching classic Game of Thrones. Together, The Nevers Episode 6 and Mare of Easttown Episode 5 are poised to deliver one of the most exciting Sunday nights of TV in a long time.