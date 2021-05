The British government has announced that Radovan Karadzic, the former president of Republika Srpska who was convicted of carrying out genocide and war crimes during the Bosnian War, will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the UK. The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said in a statement that Britain has “supported the 30-year pursuit of justice” for Karadzic’s “heinous crimes”. “Radovan Karadzic is one of the few people to have been found guilty of genocide. He was responsible for the massacre of men, women and children at the Srebrenica genocide and helped prosecute the siege of Sarajevo with its...