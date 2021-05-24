Sheryl Underwood Used Her Colonoscopy to Jump-Start Better Health!
Sheryl Underwood, co-host of “The Talk,” shares with The Doctors about what it was like to get a colonoscopy during the pandemic, and how she made it a positive experience. Sheryl shares that she used it as a way to jumpstart better health because you truly empty your system, and you can fill it with better foods and more fiber. Plus, colorectal surgeon Dr. Zuri Murrell shares the importance of getting checked because colon cancer is on the rise in millennials.www.thedoctorstv.com