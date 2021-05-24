Sheryl Underwood Used Her Colonoscopy to Jump-Start Better Health!

The coronavirus hits you where you live and breathe—literally, attacking your lungs. That's why keeping your lungs healthy during this crisis is so important. You've probably heard of a variety of lung diseases—including asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), bronchitis, and the most fatal, lung cancer—that can occur when there is a problem in the lungs. (It may be on your mind because Rush Limbaugh and Dustin Diamond recently died of the disease.) According to the CDC, every year more people die of lung cancer in the United States than any other cancer. Most of these deaths are preventable, as smoking is the leading cause. But take a deep breath and read on to discover some far more surprising ways to keep your lungs healthy, from the doctors who know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.