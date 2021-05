EASTPORT, Maine — The Maine CDC on Thursday announced a case of acute hepatitis A in an Eastport grocery store employee and warned of possible exposure to customers. According to the Maine CDC, the case was identified in a person who handled food while infected at the R&M IGA grocery store on Washington Street. The Maine CDC warned in a release that customers who were at the store between May 3 and May 20 may be at risk for infection, and recommends that deli food items bought on or between these dates should be thrown out or cooked thoroughly.