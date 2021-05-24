Fire crews battle multiple brush fires in Lehigh Acres

UPDATE (8:11 am)-- Crews are currently back on site on Wheeler Road to extinguish flare-ups.

The Lehigh Acres Fire and Rescue Control District was battling a 10-12 acre brush fire on Wheeler Road on Sunday Afternoon.

Crews were able to save approximately twelve homes.

Forestry services sent choppers to dump water on the fire.

LAFRCD says two additional fires were ignited on Joan Avenue N and 67th St SW and Unice Street and 7th.

The Fire Marshal believes the Joan Avenue fire was started from a campfire.

With assistance from surrounding departments, both were extinguished with no injuries or damage to property.