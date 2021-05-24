newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh Acres, FL

Fire crews battle multiple brush fires in Lehigh Acres

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrC3g_0a92WO1g00

UPDATE (8:11 am)-- Crews are currently back on site on Wheeler Road to extinguish flare-ups.

The Lehigh Acres Fire and Rescue Control District was battling a 10-12 acre brush fire on Wheeler Road on Sunday Afternoon.

Crews were able to save approximately twelve homes.

Forestry services sent choppers to dump water on the fire.

LAFRCD says two additional fires were ignited on Joan Avenue N and 67th St SW and Unice Street and 7th.

The Fire Marshal believes the Joan Avenue fire was started from a campfire.

With assistance from surrounding departments, both were extinguished with no injuries or damage to property.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Acre#Damage Control#Property#Unice Street#The Fire Marshal#Crews#Forestry Services#Wheeler Road#Joan Avenue#Flare Ups#Choppers#67th St Sw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Lee County fire hydrant finder

The Lee County fire hydrant finder is an interactive map to help locate your nearest hydrants. Knowing where hydrants are ahead of an emergency is helpful and can possibly save lives, especially with the recent wildfires our area is experiencing.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Brush fire causes road closure in Buckingham

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire in Buckingham has caused Neal Road and Orange River Boulevard to be shut down, officials said. A spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service said the fire is burning about an acre worth of brush and it is under control. Deputies with the Lee...
Immokalee, FLWINKNEWS.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Immokalee SR-29 crash

A woman was killed and two men critically and seriously injured after a crash on SR-29 in Immokalee Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 23-year-old Immokalee woman, with an 18-year-old Immokalee man as passenger, was traveling north on SR-29 around 6:16 a.m. A car driven by a 33-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling south on SR-29. The SUV crossed the center line, entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with the car. The SUV came to rest on SR-29, while the car came to rest on the grass shoulder.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.