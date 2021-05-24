My father disowned me after divorcing my mother, and left my sister everything. Should I keep asking her to split his estate with me?

My friend’s husband died three months ago. She and her husband got married only recently, but had lived together for 30 years. He owned the house in his name alone. Unfortunately there was no will. He has a daughter from a previous marriage who is trying to take the house. Additionally, my friend has been told she’s not entitled to her husband’s Social Security. Is there anything I can do so that she can keep the house? I just can’t believe his daughter is entitled to take something that was never hers.