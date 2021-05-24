European stocks trade near record high while crypto volatility hogs the spotlight

U.S stock indexes on Thursday were trading mostly higher, after a slew of economic data releases that are expected to spur discussion among investors about the Federal Reserve's response to the strengthening economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 246 points, or 0.7%, to 34,568, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% at 4,209, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading flat but in negative territory at 13,732. The trading action comes after a reading of initial jobless claims sank 38,000 to 406,000 in the week ended May 22, the government said Thursday. That's the...