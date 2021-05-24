newsbreak-logo
Business

Vivint Founder, CEO Todd Pedersen to step down

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Vivint Smart Home Inc. said Monday that Chief Executive Todd Pedersen will step down from his role, once a successor has been found. Pedersen, who also founded the company, will remain on the integrated smart home company's board of directors. Pedersen founded the company in 1999 as APX Alarm, then rebranded the company to Vivint in 2010. "I have decided that after 20 years of building a successful company, it is time for me to pursue my other entrepreneurial goals and devote myself to those investments and businesses," Pedersen said. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has tumbled 35.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.6%.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

Todd Pedersen
