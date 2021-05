-- If you have finished Resident Evil Village at this point, there's a good chance you're wondering just where Capcom might be taking the series next in the eventual Resident Evil 9. During the game's final cutscene, it was implied that Rose Winters, who is the daughter of Ethan, the game's primary protagonist, will be serving as the main character for the franchise moving forward. This is even more of a given considering that Ethan himself dies during the final moments of the climax within Resident Evil Village. However, based on some new information that has now come to light, it looks like Ethan might not be dead after all.