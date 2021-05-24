Twitch Finally Adding Content Tags For Black, Transgender, Disabled, And Many More
Twitch has long resisted adding new tags to the site, but in a change of heart, the livestreaming platform will now be adding new categorisations that content creators will be able to add to their streams. Originally reserved for stream themes like No Backseating or events like BlizzCon, the popularity of the LGBTQIA+ tag on the site led Twitch to eventually open the gates for more tags like Transgender, Black, Disabled, VTuber, and many more.www.gamingbible.co.uk