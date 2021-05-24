newsbreak-logo
Twitch Finally Adding Content Tags For Black, Transgender, Disabled, And Many More

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago

Twitch has long resisted adding new tags to the site, but in a change of heart, the livestreaming platform will now be adding new categorisations that content creators will be able to add to their streams. Originally reserved for stream themes like No Backseating or events like BlizzCon, the popularity of the LGBTQIA+ tag on the site led Twitch to eventually open the gates for more tags like Transgender, Black, Disabled, VTuber, and many more.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

