The 212-MPH McLaren 720S Supercar Gets Racy Special Edition

The square-cased Heuer Monaco racing chronograph has earned its place in the pantheon of horology, worn by the famous Steve McQueen during his filming of Le Mans. Since then, TAG Heuer has issued numerous versions of its icon, the latest of which is called the Monaco Titan Special Edition. The new timepiece is a tribute to the 2021’s Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, and it’s limited to only 500 units. A bit more downplayed in styling, the case is cast in a matte finish titanium case with a sunburst grey dial. The red second hand and 12 o’clock marker point to its F1 leanings. The square subdials and indices remain monochromatic black and white. It also differs from the standard Monaco in that it’s a left-handed destro configuration with the crown on the left and pushers on the right. The Titan is powered by TAG’s Calibre 11 self-winding movement with a 40-hour power reserve.